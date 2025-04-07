Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,430.00 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,404,748 shares in the company, valued at $59,991,659.76. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.