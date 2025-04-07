Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 69,244 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 523% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,121 put options.
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,925. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.
