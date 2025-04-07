Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 69,244 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 523% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,121 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,925. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,047,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,165,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 301,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 205,338 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.