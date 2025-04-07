Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,573 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of Toast worth $83,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of TOST opened at $30.58 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,054.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

