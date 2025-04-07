Titleist Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $243,827,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $349.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.36 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

