Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $722,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 91,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

