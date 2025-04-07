Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $478,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

