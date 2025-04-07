Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sky Harbour Group worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $899.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

