Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,131,000 after purchasing an additional 218,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after purchasing an additional 449,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,060,000 after purchasing an additional 274,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,118,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

