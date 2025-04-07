Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,052 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 153.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

