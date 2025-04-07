Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 203 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $263.70 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

