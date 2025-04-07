Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

