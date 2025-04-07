Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPYV opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

