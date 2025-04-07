Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 591 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 126,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

AT&T Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

