Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $51.71 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

