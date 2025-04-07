The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.76.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTW

Manitowoc Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE MTW traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,550. The firm has a market cap of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 3,309.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.