TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

TELUS Co. (TSE:TGet Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

Insider Activity at TELUS

In related news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$19.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.43.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.