TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

Insider Activity at TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

In related news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at C$20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$19.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.43.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.