Telcoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $369.63 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,870,083,810 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

