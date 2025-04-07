Technology Stocks To Research – April 6th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Broadcom are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in the development, production, or distribution of technological goods and services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and telecommunications equipment. These stocks often represent high-growth potential but can be subject to volatile market conditions due to rapid innovation and evolving consumer demands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 529,399,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,806,578. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $14.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,530,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,363,953. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $26.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.73. 38,506,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,408,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $648.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.27. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.84. 49,130,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,778,366. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $359.48 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,198,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,672,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.19. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Featured Articles