T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 18192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.
