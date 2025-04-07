T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 18192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.