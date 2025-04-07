Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $200.00 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $200.00 million and approximately $38.40 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 339,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

