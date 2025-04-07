Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 966 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

