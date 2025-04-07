Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

