Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

