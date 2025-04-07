Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 96,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 90,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

