Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,072 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

