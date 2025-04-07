Strike Price Tops $6.24 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00008085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $34.44 million and $9.15 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,633.83 or 0.99261841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,201 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum that enables users to earn interest on their crypto holdings and borrow assets using smart contracts. Its native token, STRK, facilitates governance and incentivises participation within the ecosystem, driving decentralised decision-making.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.