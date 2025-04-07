Streamr (DATA) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $3.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,267.20 or 1.00542757 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,737.64 or 0.99862473 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Streamr
Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,180,023,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,118,103,853 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.
Streamr Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
