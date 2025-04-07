Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $293.61, but opened at $260.14. Strategy shares last traded at $254.68, with a volume of 3,946,956 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.77.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Strategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Strategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Strategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

