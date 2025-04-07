StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
