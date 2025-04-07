StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.