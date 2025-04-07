StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.