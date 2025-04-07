StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Gaia Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.00. Gaia has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

