StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $360,795.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
About BIOLASE
