Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.27 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 45147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,188,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after buying an additional 630,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.