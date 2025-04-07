STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.16. 369,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,622. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

