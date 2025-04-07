Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SII
Sprott Stock Down 5.5 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.