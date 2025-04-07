Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SII

Sprott Stock Down 5.5 %

Sprott stock opened at C$57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$52.20 and a twelve month high of C$66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.