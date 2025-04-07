Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

