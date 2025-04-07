SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $157.00 and last traded at $157.01, with a volume of 13160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.32.
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $877.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49.
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
Read More
