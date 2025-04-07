SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $157.00 and last traded at $157.01, with a volume of 13160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.32.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $877.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19,966.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.