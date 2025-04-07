SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $96,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $289.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

