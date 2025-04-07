S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $102,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,728,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $451.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $405.23 and a one year high of $545.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

