Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 7.5 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $436.32 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.21 and its 200-day moving average is $477.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

