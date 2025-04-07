Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average is $374.39. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

