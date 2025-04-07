Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $166.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

