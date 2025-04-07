Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 119 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after buying an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

