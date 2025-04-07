Soundwatch Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 312.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,919,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,333 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 139,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,114 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

