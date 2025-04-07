SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 74.5% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $101,879.45 and $5,215.74 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 74.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

