Smith Moore & CO. Sells 7,500 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0197 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.