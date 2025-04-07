Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 400 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPGD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,460,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.85.

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

