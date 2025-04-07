SLERF Trading Down 19.2% This Week (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, SLERF has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. SLERF has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $24.01 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77,053.70 or 0.99925656 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,829.79 or 0.99635274 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.04784498 USD and is down -14.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $15,949,363.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

