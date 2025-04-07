Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,612 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 84.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 95,942 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

IGI opened at $16.45 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 5.14%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

