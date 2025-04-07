Simon’s Cat (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.26 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $28.26 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,953,033,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,953,033,929 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,953,033,929.4651293 with 6,749,953,033,929.4651293 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000476 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $20,630,218.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

